The Sue Gray report into lockdown-breaking parties held at the heart of government has finally been released, detailing the scant regard of rules No 10 officials had during the Covid pandemic.

From garden parties, to 'Wine time Fridays' and secret Santa and a quiz at an illegal Christmas party, we detail the WhatsApps and emails that reveal the Covid breaking in Downing Streets and across Whitehall.

20 May 2020 - Downing Street garden party

The garden party held on May 20, 2020 was held during the height of the Covid pandemic and while the UK was under a strict lockdown.

The suggestion of a party first came on May 13 from a No 10 official: “It’s meant to be nice weather next week so shall we try to do a socially distanced drinks in the garden.”

After an email was sent to book the garden, a member of the internal events team warned: "Just a reminder about the press conference so just be courteous with sound from 4-6pm.”

An ‘scheduler’ was sent by email was sent on behalf of Martin Reynolds – the prime minister’s principal private secretary – to 26 No 10 staff on May 20, 2020 about the “socially distanced drinks”.

A follow-up invitation was sent to the office of the then Cabinet Secretary by a No 10 official: “They start at 6 – would you be able to pass on the message to those in today please? Strictly your office though so we don’t end up with lots of people!”

An email invitation – which was leaked to ITV News in January – was sent to around 200 staff across Downing Street – along with special advisers in the Chancellor’s office and a separate invite to other senior officials.

The party on May 20 was held on the same day as a coronavirus press conference and a No 10 special adviser sent a message to Mr Reynolds warning him of this fact.

“Just to flag that the press conference will probably be finishing around that time, so helpful if people can be mindful of that as speakers and cameras are leaving, not walking around waving bottles of wine etc,” the WhatsApp read.

“Will do my best”, was Mr Reynolds reply.

The PM’s principal private secretary was warned about holding a drinks party during a pandemic and the “200 odd person invitation” by the then No 10 Director of Communications Lee Cain.

On May 20, 2020, then Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden told the public at a press briefing:

"You can meet one person outside of your household in an outdoor, public place provided that you stay two metres apart"

In an email, Mr Cain wrote: “I’m sure it will be fine and I applaud the gesture – but a 200 odd person invitation for drinks in the garden of no 10 is somewhat of a comms risk in the current environment.”

Mr Cain claims he spoke to Mr Reynolds and advised him the event should be cancelled – but the report says Mr Reynolds didn't recall the conversation.

The PM’s former special adviser Dominic Cummings said he too raised concerns about the party – but Ms Gray’s team said they found no evidence of this.

The day after the party, Mr Reynolds was applauded for organising the drinks and “for providing the wine”. He wrote to a special adviser: “Best of luck – a complete non story but better than them focusing on our drinks (which we seem to have got away with).”

18 June 2020 – leaving party for a No 10 official

In an exchange of WhatsApp messages between Mr Cain and Mr Reynolds they spoke about organising a leaving drinks party to mark the departure of a No 10 official – who has not been named in the report.

“Is it safer to do a larger event indoors but with some people carrying on outside afterwards,” Mr Reynolds wrote.

Mr Cain responded: “I’m not sure it works at all to be honest, which would be a shame. I don’t see how we can have some kind of party though.”

“So you are saying nothing for [No 10 official (1)?,” Mr Reynolds replied.

“I think it’s your decision my friend, not mind (sic)! But it obviously comes with rather substantial comms risk.”

The event on June 18 went ahead and Ms Gray notes in her report “lasted for a number of hours” with “excessive alcohol consumption by some individuals” – including one person throwing up and a "minor altercation" breaking out between two people.

At one stage at the party pizzas are ordered and a message in a No 10 WhatsApp group reads: “We’re in outer office of cab sec with pizza.”

People start to trickle out from the party from 9pm – with the last member of staff leaving at 3am.

18 December 2020 – Christmas party

In December 2020 the UK was preparing for another lockdown, England was divided into tiers, social distancing was being urged and people banned from meeting indoors.

At the same time, a Christmas party was being held in No 10 Downing Street – complete with secret Santa and a quiz.

ITV News published a video in December 2021 showing No 10 staff joking about said party, claiming “it was a business business…that was not socially distanced.”

In a WhatsApp message sent on November 27, 2020 a No 10 official wrote “hey team – do you want to participate in press office secret Santa?” followed by a message saying “spending limit £10” and a further message which read “we will do gift exchange and cheese and (lots of) wine on 18th Dec.”

The event – dubbed ‘Wine & Cheese evening’ – went ahead and the current plan was as follows:

1630 people put out their cheese and Christmas treats

1700 [No 10 Official] kicks off Secret Santa (if you’re alright with that [a No 10 official]? We can help give out the presents.

[No 10 Official] then gives out the quiz and gives people some time to do it before going through the answers

[No 10 Official] then does the weather game - we need to divide the office into two teams socially distanced along the long bank of desks for this we think

Then James [Slack] and Jack [Doyle] do a bit of a jokey highlights and low-lights of the year speech.

A email invitation was reissued as ‘End of Year Meeting with Wine & Cheese’ at 1.19pm on 18 December 2020 instead of ‘Wine & Cheese evening’.