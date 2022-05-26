Amber Heard said her friends, partners and colleagues have to live "with a set of unspoken rules" to not set off a panic attack "where she relives the trauma", as Johnny Depp's lawsuit against her draws to a close.

The Aquaman star was the final witness on Thursday in the six-week trial, with closing arguments expected on Friday in the £40 million libel trial.

Mr Depp is suing Ms Heard over a 2018 article she wrote in the Washington Post, which his lawyers say falsely implies he physically and sexually abused her while they were together, even though it never mentioned his name.

Mr Depp has denied all accusations and says she was the abuser in the relationship.

In her second round of direct evidence, Ms Heard said: "I have to live with the trauma and the damage done to me. My friends have to live with a set of unspoken rules about how to not scare me, unspoken rules about how to not touch me, not to surprise me.

"My intimate partners have rules about how they can deal with me, how they can touch me, I have rules for doctors, medical professionals, gynaecologists I see.

"I live my life with these sets of rules that I have to follow, my friends have to follow for me not to have a panic attack or a triggering event where I relive the trauma."

The actress said combat scenes for Aquaman sometimes lead to her having a "meltdown" which the "crew have to deal with".

Ms Heard said she had received “thousands” of death threats since proceedings began and the process had been “agonising, painful and humiliating”.

Describing the effect of the trial on her she said: “I am harassed, humiliated, threatened every single day.

“Even just coming into this courtroom sitting here in front of the world having the worst parts of my life, things that I have lived through, used to humiliate me.

“People want to kill me, they tell me so… they want to put my baby in the microwave and they tell me that."

She continued: “The harassment and the humiliation, the campaign against me that’s echoed every single day on social media, and now in front of cameras in the showroom - every single day I have to relive the trauma.

"Perhaps it's easy to forget I'm a human being.”

Ms Heard added that she wanted to “get my voice back” and had a right “as an American” to tell her story and share “my truth” and said she just wants “Johnny to leave me alone.”

Amber Heard said she is threatened every day. Credit: AP

Ms Heard clashed several times with Mr Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez, who at times moved to strike parts of her answers.

Judge Penney Azcarate also warned people in the public gallery not to make comments during Ms Heard’s testimony, and that the court would be cleared if interruptions continued.

Earlier in the day, the court heard from an orthopedic surgeon specialising in hand surgery, who backed Mr Depp's version of events that he lost the top of one finger when Ms Heard threw a vodka bottle at him.

Dr Richard Gilbert was asked for his assessment of Ms Heard's description of the cause of the injury who said it happened when Mr Depp punched a phone against a wall, Dr Gilbert described it as "highly unlikely."

He said it was “extremely rare” to see an injury to the tip of the fingers from punching a hard object against a wall.

Dr Gilbert added: “I certainly believe that a vodka bottle that was thrown from a distance against a hand that was resting on a marble bar is more than sufficient force to result in this fracture and soft tissue loss."

X-rays showing Johnny Depp's finger injury. Credit: AP

He described in detail how the injuries could have been caused, citing X-rays of Depp's hand as evidence, noting a “sharp laceration” that represents “clean edges of the wound”, indicative of Mr Depp’s version of events.

The court heard from Mr Depp’s former girlfriend, Kate Moss, on Wednesday who refuted Heard’s claim that Mr Depp had pushed her down a set of stairs during their relationship in the 1990s.

In testimony made over video link on Wednesday, Ms Moss said Mr Depp had never assaulted her, though she said she did slip down a staircase after a rainstorm at a resort in Jamaica, adding Mr Depp came to her aid.

Kate Moss has testified that her ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp never abused her

"I screamed because I didn't know what happened to me, and I was in pain, and he came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention," Ms Moss said.

She added Mr Depp "never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs," during the course of their relationship.