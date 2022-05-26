One of Britain's top coaches has stepped down from her role with British Gymnastics after being the subject of mistreatment allegations.

Two years ago, ITV News revealed that Amanda Reddin, who was due to lead Team GB's women in the Tokyo Olympics was being investigated for complaints from gymnasts spanning several decades.

Complaints against Ms Reddin only came to light after a former gymnast was told by the governing body that her historical allegations against the national head coach, submitted in 2020, had not been upheld.

The claims related to a four year period in the mid to late 1980s, starting when the gymnast was nine-years-old and Ms Reddin was a coach at the Brighton Gymnastics Club.

Rio Olympic medallist Amy Tinkler was one of the people who made a formal complaint against the coach.

She was later cleared by an independent disciplinary panel after allegations were raised against her in August 2020.

Further historical complaints, unrelated to her employment at British Gymnastics, are still being investigated and the governing body said Ms Reddin was co-operating with that inquiry, as she had with the earlier investigation.

In a statement made in 2020, Ms Reddin said: "I completely refute the historical claim, and the investigation by British Gymnastics did not uphold the complaint.

"I completely refute these claims, it is wrong that my reputation within the sport that I love is now subject to a trial by media rather than through the proper processes.

"I would welcome the allegations be submitted to the independent review into alleged abuse in gymnastics to ensure the integrity of the process is protected for both athletes and coaches."

British Gymnastics said it had mutually agreed with Ms Reddin for her to step down, following the conclusion of the Sports Resolutions investigation and “changes in the sport over the past 18 months”.

A full review of abuse allegations within the sport of gymnastics, commissioned by UK Sport and Sport England in 2020, has been led by Anne Whyte QC.

The latest update from the review group in March was that the final report would be released to the commissioning bodies at the end of May for publication.