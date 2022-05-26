Depeche Mode keyboardist Andy Fletcher dies aged 60

Depeche Mode keyboardist Andy Fletcher has died.

A founding member of the band, Fletcher was 60-years-old.

A statement on the Depeche Mode social media accounts said: "We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member, and bandmate Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher.

"Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint.

"Our hearts are with his family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy in this difficult time."

Unscripted - Listen to the latest episode