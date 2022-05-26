Families of Texas school shooting dead gather to remember them at prayer vigil

The families of the children killed in the Texas school shooting have come together to remember their loved ones at a prayer vigil in Uvalde.

Gunman Salvador Ramos shot dead 19 children and two teachers when he opened fire on Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Leaders of the service said prayers and read Bible verses and people in the stands bowed their heads and wiped away tears as they prayed for the victims of the massacre.

Earlier in the day, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the 18-year-old gunman had warned in online messages minutes before the attack that he was going to carry out a mass shooting at a school.

About 30 minutes before the shooting, Ramos sent three online messages.