Ray Liotta, the actor who is best known for his leading role in the 1990 Martin Scorsese crime classic Goodfellas, has died in his sleep at the age of 67, according to US media.

Liotta died in the Dominican Republic, where he was recording Dangerous Waters, a film about a sailing holiday that spirals out of control.

He leaves behind his fiancé, Jacy Nittolo, and daughter, Karsen,

Liotta found fame playing Ray Sinclair in 1986 film Something Wild, for which he received a Golden Globe nomination.

He went on to star as Shoeless Joe Jackson in the 1989 film Field Of Dreams and is best known for his portrayal of Henry Hill in Goodfellas.

His recent work included roles in Marriage Story and Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark.

