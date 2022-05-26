Play Brightcove video

Dora Mendoza lost her granddaughter Amerie Garza in the school massacre.Today she made a plea that should shame every politician in America."You will forget us in a few weeks," Dora sobs: "And there will be another massacre."

She demands action from President Biden and Congress.

“The babies, the kids, don’t forget them… do something about it, I beg you.”It is a voice that should shatter the Washington paralysis. That it won’t is America’s greatest tragedy. An utter indictment of this country’s broken politics when it comes to gun law reform.

