Skip to content

'You will forget us in a few weeks': Grandma of Texas school shooting victim pleads for gun control

Dora Mendoza lost her granddaughter Amerie Garza in the school massacre.Today she made a plea that should shame every politician in America."You will forget us in a few weeks," Dora sobs: "And there will be another massacre."

She demands action from President Biden and Congress.

“The babies, the kids, don’t forget them… do something about it, I beg you.”It is a voice that should shatter the Washington paralysis. That it won’t is America’s greatest tragedy. An utter indictment of this country’s broken politics when it comes to gun law reform.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know

First responder learned daughter died in Texas shooting when he arrived on scene
Texas gunman 'texted teenage girl' about plans minutes before mass shooting