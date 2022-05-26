The Duchess of Sussex has visited a memorial for the victims of the primary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Meghan, who was accompanied by a bodyguard, laid flowers at the crosses memorialising the 19 children and two teachers who were killed in Tuesday's shooting at the Robb Elementary School.

She placed a bouquet of white roses tied with purple ribbon at one of the crosses.

America is reeling from the attack, the deadliest school shooting in the US since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut, in December 2012.

ITV News Reporter Robert Moss has the latest from Texas

Nineteen of the children killed have been named, including Uziyah Garcia, Amerie Jo Garza, Makenna Lee Elrod, Tess Marie Mata, Lexi Rubio, Nevaeh Bravo, Miranda Mathis, Alithia Ramirez and Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez.

Ten year-old Xavier Javier Lopez, Elijah Cruz Torres, Jackie Cazares, Layla Salazar, Rojelia Torres, Eliahna Garcia, Maite Rodriguez, Jose Flores, and cousins Jayce Carmelo Luevanos and Jailah Nicole Silguero have also been named.

All of the victims in the primary school shooting were in one classroom, according to officials, the gunman barricaded himself inside "shooting anyone" in the room, they said.

Details are beginning to emerge about how the gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos who was shot dead by police, had "texted a teenage girl" about his plans to attack.

The Sussexes moved to the US following their decision to step down as senior royals in 2020.

A spokesperson for the Duchess of Sussex said Meghan went to the scene of the Texas on Thursday in a "personal capacity as a mother" as she wanted to offer to condolences and support in person.