ITV News' Sangita Lal reports on how Rishi Sunak's windfall tax U-turn cost of living solution will only be a 'temporary' fix for those being hit the hardest

Chancellor Rishi Sunak performed a dramatic U-turn on a windfall tax in order to raise cash for a new package of support to help with the cost of living.

A package that's longevity already has mothers like Stjarna Perry worrying.

She said: "It is only going to be a temporary fixture, how long will that last."

Having felt the effects of the cost of living crisis first hand, she has had to skip meals so her son doesn't have to.