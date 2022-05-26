Two more Tory MPs have called on Boris Johnson to quit after reading the highly-damning Sue Gray report, with one saying the PM had lost his support for "knowingly misleading Parliament" with his denials of rule-breaking.

John Baron attacked a "shameful pattern of misbehaviour" at the heart of government during the coronavirus pandemic and said "his repeated assurances in Parliament that there was no rule-breaking is simply not credible".

David Simmonds meanwhile said it was "clear" the public no longer supported Mr Johnson, adding: "It is time for him to step down so that new leadership can take forward the important work of the government".

The pair followed Julian Sturdy who was the first Tory MP to call on Mr Johnson to quit following the publishing of Ms Gray's report - there are now 18 backbench Conservatives urging him to go.

It appears the prime minister is struggling to move on from Ms Gray's critical report into Downing Street parties, which blamed the senior leadership in Number 10 for a party culture in government throughout various lockdowns.

Ms Gray said there had been a "failure of leadership" in No10 and Mr Johnson told MPs he takes "full responsibility" for the rule-breaking.

But, he said it was time to move on, telling a Downing Street press conference his priority is to now focus the cost-of-living crisis.

Tory MPs John Baron, Julian Sturdy and David Simmonds all want Boris Johnson to quit. Credit: Parliament

A new package of support is set to be announced by Rishi Sunak but it's a move many critics say is a distraction from the Partygate scandal.

Downing Street Chief of Staff Steve Barclay denied to ITV News that the new measures were designed to move the focus from the saga, telling Political Correspondent Carl Dinnen that the government was always planning to bring in more support.

"We don't control the timing of the Sue Gray report", he said, adding that ministers had been waiting to see the Ofgem guidance - which said the energy price cap could rise by almost £1,000 in October - before announcing new measures.

But shifting the focus to the cost of living does not appear to be enough to have satisfied Brexit-supporting Mr Baron, who said in a statement: "To knowingly mislead it can not be tolerated, no matter the issue. Whether or not the prime minister is an asset to the party or the country is of less importance.”

"Having always said I would consider all the available evidence before deciding, I’m afraid the prime minister no longer enjoys my support – I can no longer give him the benefit of the doubt.”

Mr Baron's call for the prime minister to resign is being viewed as significant as he is not a typical Tory rebel and has not been vocal in criticising government previously.

Mr Simmonds, a new MP who has represented Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner since 2019, said he'd been waiting to see the Sue Gray report before deciding whether he'd back the PM to continue leading the Tory party.

"Having listened to what he said [at PMQs and to backbench MPs] and the views of constituents and my Conservative association, it is clear that while the government and our policies enjoy the confidence of the public, the prime minister does not.

"Accordingly, it is time for him to step down so that new leadership can take forward the important work of the government in ensuring that our people and country prosper."

Another Tory MP, Mr Sturdy, called on the MP to quit after on Wednesday after snap poll from YouGov suggested three in five Britons want Mr Johnson to quit.

Mr Sturdy, the York Outer MP, said: “It is in the public interest for him to resign”.

Former ministerial aide Angela Richardson said the scandal has eroded public trust in politicians and “reflects badly on us all”.

“I am clear that had this been a report about my leadership, I would resign,” the Tory MP wrote online.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer told the Commons the report “laid bare the rot” in No 10 and called on Tory MPs to tell Mr Johnson “the game is up” and that it is “time to pack his bags”.