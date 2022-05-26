Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a package of measures to help households with rising bills and the cost of living crisis.

The £15 billion support package is targeted towards low-income households, but the chancellor also included a universal element.

Here we break down the key measures of support.

U-turn on windfall tax on energy giants

In a major u-turn for the Conservative Party, Mr Sunak has confirmed a temporary windfall tax on oil and gas giants - labelling it a "temporary targeted energy profits levy".

The levy will be at a rate of 25%, but he said it would include a “new 80% investment allowance” to incentivise the reinvestment of profits.

The chancellor said the new levy would raise around £5 billion over the next year.

Winter fuel allowance

Mr Sunak announced a one-off payment of £300 to pensioners who are receiving the winter fuel allowance.

The payment is on top of the usual winter fuel allowance, which is an annual one-off payment to help pensioners pay for heating during the winter months.

You can usually get the payment if you were born on or before September 26, 1955.

More help with people on benefits and Universal Credit

The chancellor has announced a one off payment of £650 to those on the lowest incomes paid in two instalments - in July and Autumn for everyone on means tested benefits.

The payments will be paid direct into bank accounts and will be paid to more than eight million low-income households on Universal Credit, Tax Credits, Pension Credit and legacy benefits.

Mr Sunak said for those receiving disability benefits there will be a one-off disability cost-of-living payment of £150.

Loan on energy bills scrapped

The chancellor also announced universal financial support for all households in his cost of living package.

He has decided to scrap the requirement to repay the £200 discount on energy bills over five years, that was previously announced, and it will now be doubled to £400.

It will be paid to all energy customers in the autumn.