Is Russia 'holding the world to ransom' by blockading Ukraine's grain?

ITV News Correspondent Lucy Watson reports on the huge amount of food stuck in Ukraine the looming crisis it could cause for the rest of the world

The wheat fields of Ukraine feed 400 million people around the world, but the war in Russia threatens to change all of that.

Farmers are being hit from every angle in Ukraine, some have lost their fields to Russian occupation and others have had their houses and equipment bombed.

For those that do maintain a functioning farm by the time harvest comes around they will struggle to find workers to work the field as most of the men will be enlisted in the army.

Then even if they manage to get the crops out of the ground, Ukraine's ports are all blockaded by the Russian army.

With many of Ukraine's wheat sales to African countries, the possibility of moving it through Europe to another port to then move it across the sea is also unrealistic.

Tetiana Alaverdova has lost 50% of her farmland to the Russians.

She told ITV News: "They destroyed our house, they destroyed our future. We only want to help, to do our job, to help people receive food."

They have managed to harvest some of their crops but because the rail and port infrastructure is currently not operating the only things eating the food are birds.