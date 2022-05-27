Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: What were the key moments of the trial?

The libel trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has come to a close, and the long-troubled nature of their relationship has been laid bare for all to see.

Mr Depp is suing Ms Heard for $50m (£40m) over an article she wrote in The Washington Post where she claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse, without naming her ex-husband.

He claims he lost work, most notably in Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, due to the article.

In return, Ms Heard has sued Mr Depp for $100m (£79m) saying he has defamed her.

In all Ms Heard has testified about more than a dozen episodes of physical and sexual assault that she said Mr Depp inflicted on her. Mr Depp has denied ever hurting Ms Heard and pointed to several instances of her abusing him.While the jury deliberates, here are the key moments of the trial.

The opening arguments

At the early stage of the trial, Mr Depp said the truth was all that mattered to him now, as he denied ever hitting Ms Heard, calling the domestic allegations against him disturbing and heinous.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star said he would sometimes lock himself in the bathroom to escape ex-wife's violent attacks, the court was told.

She had a “need for conflict, a need for violence” that “erupts out of nowhere,” Mr Depp told jurors on his second day of testimony.

“And the only thing I learned to do with it is exactly what I did as a child: retreat,” he claimed.

He said he was constantly being told about how wrong he was about various aspects of his life, including his 30-year acting career.

“I was sort of not allowed to be right,” he said. “Not allowed to have a voice.”

He said violence would often ensue, sometimes with a slap or a shove from Ms Heard or her throwing a television remote control or a glass of wine in his face.Alarming text messages

Throughout the trial alarming text messages between the two and their friends were read out aloud in court.

In 2013 Mr Depp texted actor Paul Bettany "Let's burn Amber!!!" something that was leapt on by Ms Heard's team.

Mr Depp has previously apologised to the jury for the language used in the texts.The bloodbath video clip

In late April jurors were presented videos and recordings taken by Ms Heard during their relationship.

In one he could be heard saying: “The next move, if I don’t walk away... it’s going to be a bloodbath, like it was on the island,” Depp says on the recording.

In other audio clips, Depp loudly shouts at his wife, yelling, “You stupid, fat a**” at her.

Assaulting cabinets

In a clip filmed secretly by Ms Heard she showed an angry and possibly drunk Mr Depp in a rage. He could be seen slamming cabinet doors and refusing to answer Ms Heard's questions.

When questioned about this incident Mr Depp said: "I did assault a couple of cabinets but didn’t assault Ms Heard.

"I did not try to intimidate Ms Heard... If she was intimidated, why was she filming? If she was scared to death, why didn’t she leave?"

Endless stories of drug abuse

When Ms Heard took to the stand she painted a picture of man with an alcohol and drug problem that would often wildly lash out.

In her first day on the stand she said her relationship with Depp was characterised by his "rage and uncontrolled violence"."Johnny on speed was different to Johnny on opiates, Johnny on opiates was different to Adderall and cocaine Johnny," she told the trial.Later in the trial Ms Heard claimed her ex-husband began hallucinating after his sobriety broke down. She said he began “talking to people who weren’t in the room. it was terrifying."

"It was unclear to me whether he was even mad at me or he was convinced that the guy he said he saw me with was in the room."

The sliced finger

During the trial Mr Depp said Ms Heard was the one who abused him, not the other way around.

He recounted an argument between the pair where Ms Heard threw two bottles of vodka at him, with the second bottle connecting with his finger.

He said it shattered in impact and sliced the top part of his middle finger off to the point where he could see the bone sticking out.

Mr Depp said that he lied about how the injury occurred when he went to hospital, telling staff the finger had got caught in large accordion doors.

“I lied because I didn’t want to disclose that it had been Ms Heard that had thrown a vodka bottle at me and took my finger off,” he told the court. “I didn’t want to get her in trouble.”

Later in the trial hand specialist, Dr Richard Gilbert said he believed Mr Depp's version of events was more likely than Ms Heard's who claimed Mr Depp sliced his finger when he punched a wall.The faeces incident

Since Mr Depp and Ms Heard's relationship been exposed to the public, grim claims have been made.

Mr Depp claimed that Ms Heard left faeces in their bed after they had a fight while staying in Australia. During the trial she strongly denied an accusation from Mr Depp.

Ms Heard said it was the couple’s teacup Yorkshire terrier that messed the bed and that it had a history of bowel problems ever since it had accidentally ingested Depp’s marijuana.

“Absolutely not,” she said about the alleged poop prank. “I don’t think that’s funny. I don’t know what grown woman does. I was not in a pranking mood.”

Lasting impact

After days of tearful arguments by Ms Heard, where she detailed a long and complex story of abuse, she said she still lives with the trauma everyday.

Earlier in the evidence, she accused Mr Depp of having sexually assaulting her with a bottle.

Ms Heard said: "I have to live with the trauma and the damage done to me. My friends have to live with a set of unspoken rules about how to not scare me, unspoken rules about how to not touch me, not to surprise me.

"My intimate partners have rules about how they can deal with me, how they can touch me, I have rules for doctors, medical professionals, gynaecologists I see.

"I live my life with these sets of rules that I have to follow, my friends have to follow for me not to have a panic attack or a triggering event where I relive the trauma."

The actress said combat scenes for Aquaman sometimes lead to her having a "meltdown" which the "crew have to deal with".

Closing arguments

On the final day of the trial Johnny Depp’s lawyers asked a jury Friday “to give Mr. Depp his life back” by finding that his ex-wife, Amber Heard, committed libel“This case for Mr. Depp has never been about money,” said Mr Depp's lawyer Benjamin Chew.

“It is about Mr. Depp’s reputation and freeing him from the prison in which he has lived for the last six years.”

Ms Heard’s lawyer, J. Benjamin Rottenborn, said the lawsuit is not about Depp’s reputation but is part of an ongoing smear campaign Depp launched after Heard filed for divorce.

“In Mr. Depp’s world, you don’t leave Mr. Depp,” he said. “If you do, he will start a campaign of global humiliation against you.”