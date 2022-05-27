The United State's biggest gun lobby, the National Rifle Association, is pressing ahead with its annual convention in Texas amid calls to cancel the event in the wake of a mass school shooting that killed 21, including 19 children.

Former President Donald Trump and other leading Republicans are scheduled to address the three-day event, which is happening in the same state as the tragic shooting.

The event is expected to draw protesters frustrated at the lack of action over gun control.

Texas governor, Greg Abbott, who was slated to attend the event in person, will instead address the convention by prerecorded video, his spokesman told The Dallas Morning News.

Some scheduled speakers and performers have backed out, including two Texas politicians and American Pie singer Don McLean, who said “it would be disrespectful” to go ahead with his performance in the aftermath of the country’s latest mass shooting.

Flowers were left at the scene for the victims of the shooting. Credit: AP

An 18-year-old gunman armed with a semi-automatic rifle that he was legally able to buy stormed a primary school in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, killing 19 children and two teachers.

Despite increased calls for stricter gun controls, the NRA continue to deflect blame.

RA board member Phil Journey said the focus should be on better mental health care and trying to prevent gun violence. He said he would not support banning or limiting access to firearms.

NRA souvenirs for sale at the conference included T-shirts with the slogan “Suns Out Guns Out.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday that the NRA's leaders “are contributing to the problem of gun violence and not trying to solve it.” She accused them of representing the interests of gun manufacturers, “who are marketing weapons of war to young adults.”

Activists join Senate Democrats outside the Capitol to demand action on gun control legislation. Credit: AP

“This is not the time or the place to have this convention," said Cesar Espinosa, executive director of FIEL, a Houston-based civil rights group that plans to participate in protests.

"We must not just have thoughts and prayers from legislators, but rather we need action to address this public health crisis that is affecting our communities.”

Shannon Watts, the founder of gun-control group Moms Demand Action, said she was not surprised the NRA is not cancelling its meeting.

“The real question now is which elected officials will choose to side with violence and go kiss the ring in Houston this weekend instead of siding with communities crying out for public safety,” Watts said.

After the Uvalde shooting, Gun Owners of America, which bills itself as tougher than the NRA, said policymakers should discuss "real solutions" like arming teachers.