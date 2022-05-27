This is The Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.

In this episode, Chris and Lizzie discuss the Queen's equestrian extravaganza and what to expect from Jubilee week.

Her Majesty has had a busy few weeks ahead of her Platinum Jubilee weekend.

We look at the opening of the Elizabeth line, how the Queen got around Chelsea Flower Show and the star-studded horse show held at Windsor.

Plus we catch up on Prince Charles and Camilla's visit to Canada.

