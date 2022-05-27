Play Brightcove video

The mother of the gunman who killed 19 primary school children and two teachers in America's deadliest mass shooting in a decade has said he would have "had his reasons" for committing the atrocity.

Adriana Reyes asked the victims' families to forgive her, and asked them "not to judge" her son.

Salvador Ramos, 18, shot his grandmother before heading to Robb Elementary school armed with an automatic rifle where he entered a classroom and opened fire.

"I have no words... I don't know what he was thinking," Ms Reyes said.

"He had his reasons for doing what he did and please don't judge him. I only want the children who died to forgive me."

Asked what she could tell the families of those that were killed, she said: "Forgive me, forgive my son, I know he had his reasons."

She did not expand on what these reasons might be.