Texas police have said it was "the wrong decision" to wait an hour before entering the classroom where a fatal school shooting occurred on Tuesday.

Nearly 20 officers were in a hallway outside of the classroom for more than 45 minutes before US border patrol agents used a master key to open the locked door, and kill 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos at around 12.50pm.

In that time Ramos killed 19 children and two teachers.

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said at a news conference that the commander had assumed the gunman was barricaded inside and that it was no longer an active shooting situation.

But he added "it was the wrong decision," to wait so long as "there were in fact children in the classroom and it was in fact still an active shooter situation."

Children repeatedly called 911 asking for help, including one who pleaded, “Please send the police now.”

More follows