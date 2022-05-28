Liverpool beaten in Champions League final after 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid

Liverpool have been beaten in the Champions League final, losing 1-0 to Real Madrid in Paris.

The Reds were denied a seventh European victory as Real Madrid became kings of the continent for the 14th time, thanks to Vinicius Junior’s strike in the 59th minute.

It was a night marred by chaos as fans clashed with police outside the Stade de France, with some supporters pressed against fences and tear-gassed as they tried to get inside.

The security issues outside the stadium meant kick-off had to be delayed by 36 minutes, but some fans didn't make it into the match at all, instead going to watch in nearby pubs.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds were unable to find a response to the second-half strike as Carlo Ancelotti, managing a record fifth Champions League final just a year after leaving Everton, oversaw the Spanish giants’ triumph.

It was a heartbreaking end to a memorable season for Liverpool, who won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup before being pipped to the Premier League title by a point and losing in the French capital.

Liverpool had settled quickest in Paris, where Thibaut Courtois denied Mohamed Salah – a man in search of revenge following his injury in the 2018 defeat to Real – before tipping a Sadio Mane strike onto the post.

Karim Benzema, this season’s Champions League top scorer, saw a goal ruled out for offside just before half-time and the LaLiga champions caught Liverpool napping in the 59th minute, landing a match-winning blow.

Vinicius Jr snuck behind Trent Alexander-Arnold to turn home Federico Valverde’s low cross and Courtois produced one of the best performances of his life to keep Liverpool at bay.

Salah led the charge for an equaliser that never arrived on a night that will be remembered by many for the farce outside the Stade de France, which led Liverpool to request a formal investigation midway through the final.