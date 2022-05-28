Liverpool's Champions League Final against Real Madrid has been delayed for 'security reasons', as chaotic scenes unfolded outside the Stade de France with fans pressed up against the fences and tear gas being used.

The Reds are taking on the 13-time winners at the stadium just north of the city on Saturday evening, with kick-off originally planned for 8pm.

But there were shambolic scenes outside the ground in the hours before the match and the stadium announcer confirmed at 8.46pm local time – 14 minutes before kick-off – that the match had been delayed.

There were large patches of empty seats as the original kick-off time passed and went, with long queues forming due to a distinct lack of organisation.

Some ticketless fans were seen scaling the perimeter fence or attempting to dart past security.

At least one gate was locked outside the ground – Gate Y, which was the main one for the Liverpool end.

Fans were seen up against the fence shouting at people to sort the situation out and let them in. Riot police were in attendance with tear gas being used.

Fans waited outside the gates to enter the stadium as kick-off was delayed. Credit: PA

UEFA confirmed the match would start at 8.15pm, with the stadium announcer claiming it was due to “the late arrival of fans at the stadium” while the governing body said it was due to “security reasons."

Liverpool then posted on Twitter that “kick-off has now been delayed by a further 15 minutes until 8.30pm BST.”

The final eventually got under way at 9.36pm local time, after singer Camila Cabello performed her set as part of the opening ceremony at a ground where a number of fans still had not made their way in.

Kelly Cates – the daughter of Liverpool great Sir Kenny Dalglish – posted: “Absolutely shambolic at the Stade de France.

“No way in, no way of knowing which way to go. Stay safe if you’re heading in. It has the potential to be very dangerous.”

Fans clash with police

Liverpool fans who seemingly had tickets for the game clashed with French police outside the stadium after a gate was closed, denying them entry.

Bottles were thrown at officers, who responded with tear gas, leaving some fans clutching their eyes, while other supporters still waiting to get in were visibly frustrated.

Tensions were seemingly being driven by young Parisians, with Liverpool supporters outside the ground claiming locals were taunting riot police, causing gates to be shut off.

“This will be pinned on us, but it’s nothing to do with us. There’s hundreds here causing trouble, they’re not even for the game – it’s chaos," one fan said.

Liverpool supporters miss the match

Hundreds of Liverpool supporters who claimed to have tickets continued to be kept out of the stadium with people taken away by police.

Supporters could be seen arguing with ticket officials on the other side of the fence.

Beyond the gates some people, a few wearing Liverpool shirts, were taken away.

Some fans flocked to a nearby pub to watch the game.

Nick Smith, 42, said: “I had a ticket, paid through the nose, especially at the minute when everyone’s struggling.

“But complete lack of organisation means I’m at a pub and not where I should be.”

One fan, Carl Noades, 63, said: “There only seems to be one gate open, it’s ridiculous, the game’s kicked off and we’re stuck outside. “It’s a disgrace, the way they’re treating us is shocking, there no organisation.