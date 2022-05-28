Shop workers escape with only minor injuries after car crashes through window
This video contains distressing images
Watch the moment the car crashes into the shop before driving shop workers back
Two shop workers have made a miracle escape, sustaining only minor injuries after a car crashed through the shop window and pushed them back nearly eight metres.
The scene unfolded in Tempe, Arizona after the driver accidentally hit the accelerator.
The two men, a sales assistant and another employee, were taken to a local hospital - both men suffered only minor injuries, according to police.
The driver was not arrested for the crash but was held in relation to another unrelated warrant, Tempe Police said in a statement.