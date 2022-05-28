This video contains distressing images Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment the car crashes into the shop before driving shop workers back

Two shop workers have made a miracle escape, sustaining only minor injuries after a car crashed through the shop window and pushed them back nearly eight metres.

The scene unfolded in Tempe, Arizona after the driver accidentally hit the accelerator.

The two men, a sales assistant and another employee, were taken to a local hospital - both men suffered only minor injuries, according to police.

The driver was not arrested for the crash but was held in relation to another unrelated warrant, Tempe Police said in a statement.