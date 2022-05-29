Chefs and food fans in their element as Flavour Fest returns to Plymouth

Play Brightcove video

Watch Sam Blackledge's report

The largest free food and drinks festival in the South West has returned to Plymouth this weekend.

After a two year hiatus, Flavour Fest has taken over the city centre and there are plenty of tasty treats on offer.

More than 70 chefs and producers have been exhibiting in Plymouth. Credit: ITV News

Chef Peter Gorton, who acted as master of ceremonies, said: "As soon as we do the testers, everybody wants to try it. I want people to do that. As chefs we are very proud of what we do. So we want them to tuck in."

This is the first Flavour Fest since 2019. Credit: ITV News

This is the first Flavour Fest since pre-Covid times.

Peter Gorton said: "It has been tough for a lot of these stallholders. It's a big relief to get back out. Everybody wants to engage, we want them to talk to us and pick our brains. And we learn from them too."

Flavour Fest runs until Sunday afternoon, with a range of cooking demonstrations and masterclasses from well-known chefs.