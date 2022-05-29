Driver dead after car crashes into ditch

Gardai are appealing for witnesses after a fatal road crash in Co Wexford.

The crash, which happened at around 7.30pm near Enniscorthy on Sunday, saw a vehicle collide with a roadside ditch before catching fire.

The driver of the car, whose age and gender has not been confirmed, was fatally injured in the crash.

Their body remained at the scene as of Sunday night.

The R744 at Clonhaston will stay closed overnight to allow a forensic investigation to take place.