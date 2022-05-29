US to review police response to Texas school shooting

Play Brightcove video

Geraint Vincent reports as Joe Biden visited the scene of the school shooting

The US Justice Department will investigate the police response to the school shooting in Texas which killed 19 children and two teachers.

It comes after police admitted it was "the wrong decision" for officers to wait outside a classroom for nearly an hour before they entered and killed the gunman.

Nearly 20 officers stood outside the classroom for 48 minutes before US border patrol agents used a master key to open the locked door, shooting dead 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos.

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said on Friday that the commander had assumed it was no longer an active shooter situation and that Ramos was barricaded inside.

But he added "there were in fact children in the classroom," and said investigators did not know if or how many children died during those 48 minutes.

Throughout the shooting, teachers and children repeatedly called 911 asking for help, including a girl who pleaded, “please send the police now."