Britain is hanging out the bunting in preparation for a weekend of celebrations to honour the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

A host of events are planned nationwide, while thousands of communities are throwing their own Jubilee parties and activities to mark her Majesty's 70 years on the throne.

When are the Jubilee bank holidays?

The UK has been given an extra day off on Friday, June 3 which is being tagged on to a later than usual May bank holiday which is now on Thursday, June 2. Events will take place throughout the weekend.

What events are happening near me?

The official The Queen's Platinum Jubilee 2022 website gives a map of local events that allows you to search for activities near you.

Thousands of Big Jubilee Lunches and Big Lunches are taking place across the UK. Find your local event on the interactive map. There are 2,429 public events and 2,721 street parties or private events shared so far so you are most likely just a cucumber sandwich's throw from your nearest knees-up.

Parents and children enjoy a Big Jubilee Lunch at Duncombe Primary School in north London. Credit: PA

What royal events can I go to?

The Queen’s Birthday Parade (Trooping the Colour) - Thursday, June 2

More than 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians will come together on June 2. You can watch the parade from 10am as it moves from Buckingham Palace, down the Mall to Horse Guard’s Parade, joined by members of the Royal Family on horseback and in carriages. The Parade will close with the traditional RAF fly-past, watched by the Queen and members of the Royal Family from the Buckingham Palace balcony. If you can not get there in person, it will be broadcast on BBC One. The fly-past by the Royal Air Force takes place at 1pm and can be watched from The Mall.

Royals join in the Big Lunches

Members of the royal family are to share friendship, food and fun at special lunches to celebrate the Queen’s 70-year reign.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will meet guests at a feast at The Oval cricket ground in south London, while the Earl and Countess of Wessex will join members of the local community in Windsor.

The Platinum Pudding, Scotch eggs and fruit platters will feature on a six-metre felt creation by artist Lucy Sparrow which is to be viewed by Charles and Camilla at The Oval.

The royal couple will also present the Platinum Champions with certificates and pins, before cutting a Big Jubilee Lunch cake.

Three C-130 Hercules are seen overhead as the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force rehearse for the Queen's Birthday Parade. Credit: PA

Platinum Jubilee Pageant - Sunday, June 5

The Pageant on Sunday will combine street arts, theatre, music, circus, carnival and costume. The ambitious £15 million pageant is split into four acts: For Queen and Country with a military parade; The Time of Our Lives progressing through seven decades of culture, music and fashion; Let’s Celebrate telling the story of the Queen’s life in 12 chapters with corgi puppets and carnival creations; and the Happy and Glorious musical spectacle.

Forming an important part of the pageant is the ‘River of Hope’ procession where secondary school pupils from across the UK will carry aloft 200 silk flags featuring artwork from children of their hopes and aspirations for the planet over the next 70 years.

The effect is intended to emulate a moving river.

Platinum Party at the Palace - Saturday, June 4

Platinum Party At The Palace concert will take place at Buckingham Palace, featuring Queen + Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow and George Ezra amongst others.

The ticket ballot has now closed but if weren't a lucky prize draw winner, it will be broadcast live.

A grand finale fit for a queen - Sunday, June 3

Close to 200 national treasures will take to the stage to serenade the Queen by singing the national anthem at the grand finale of the Platinum Jubilee festivities.

Stars including Sir David Jason, Harry Redknapp, Sir Cliff Richard, Sandie Shaw, Felicity Kendal, Joe Wicks and Holly Willoughby will join Ed Sheeran in a mass rendition of God Save The Queen outside Buckingham Palace at the end of the pageant on Sunday.

The felt artwork by Lucy Sparrow of a Jubilee Lunch which will feature at The Oval Credit: @sewyoursoul/Lucy Sparrow/PA

The monarch is expected to appear on the balcony – the second of her planned appearances on the famous frontage over the weekend – to bring the national commemorations to a close.

The Tower of London Superbloom - from June 1

To mark the Jubilee, over 20 million seeds have been sown in the moat at the historic royal palace which will develop and morph over the course of the summer, to create a beautiful, new naturalistic landscape.