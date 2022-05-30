Dozens of new monkeypox cases discovered in England

An additional 71 cases of monkeypox have been identified in England, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

As of May 29, the latest cases bring the total number confirmed in England since May 7 to 172.

There are four confirmed cases in Scotland, two in Northern Ireland and one in Wales, taking the UK total to 179.

The figures come after the UKHSA and authorities in Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales issued joint guidance to stem the spread of the disease.

Monkeypox virus. Credit: Science photo library

The new advice urges those with monkeypox to avoid close contact with others until their lesions have healed and any scabs have dried off.

People who have had contact with someone with the disease should also be risk assessed and may be told to isolate themselves for 21 days if necessary.

The guidance, updated on Monday, said people with suspected or confirmed monkeypox who need to travel in order to seek health care should make sure any lesions are covered by clothing, wear a face covering, and avoid public transport where possible.

They should also abstain from sex from the first signs of symptoms and through the early stages and make sure to use condoms for eight weeks after infection.

Monkeypox symptoms include new rashes or lesions on any part of the body. Credit: ITV News

Although this advice applies to everyone, the agency said the majority of the cases identified to date have been among men who are gay, bisexual and men who have sex with men.

The agency is now asking those people, in particular, to be aware of the symptoms, particularly if they have recently had a new sexual partner.

People are being urged to call NHS 111 or a sexual health centre immediately if they have a rash with blisters and have been in close contact with someone who has or might have had monkeypox in the past three weeks.

Those with symptoms are also being asked to call 111 if they have been to west or central Africa in the past three weeks or are a man who has sex with men.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know