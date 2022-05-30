A French journalist has been killed after being hit in the neck by shrapnel while reporting on the war in Ukraine.

Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff was killed on the road to Lyssytchansk in the Sievierodonetsk region in the east of Ukraine, BFMTV, the 24-hour news channel the reporter worked for, said.

The city of Sievierodonetsk has come under heavy bombardment from Russia in recent days as it focuses its war effort on the east.

The 32-year-old was killed when Russian forces fired on an armoured vehicle he was travelling in which was on its way to evacuate people, the governor of the Luhansk region, Serhiy Haidai, said in a Telegram post on Monday.

Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff had worked for BFMTV for six years. Credit: BFMTV via AP

Mr Leclerc-Imhoff was reporting on the evacuation.

“Shrapnel from the shells pierced the vehicle’s armour, fatally wounding an accredited French journalist in the neck who was reporting on the evacuation," Mr Haidai said, adding that a patrol officer who was with him was also hit but "was saved by his helmet".

As a result of the attack, the evacuation was called off, he added.

The governor also posted an image of Mr Leclerc-Imhoff’s Ukrainian press accreditation, and images of what he said was the aftermath of the attack.

BFMTV said Mr Leclerc-Imhoff’s colleague Maxime Brandstaetter was injured during this strike, while Ukrainian journalist Oksana Leuta was not.

Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko said the patrol officer accompanying the vehicle was hit by shrapnel in the head and taken to a military hospital.

Mr Gerashchenko said Mr Leclerc-Imhoff’s body was evacuated to the nearby Ukrainian-held city of Bakhmut, from where it will be taken to the central city of Dnipro for a post-mortem.

In a statement on Twitter, Mr Macron said Mr Leclerc-Imhoff was in Ukraine to show the "reality of war".

He added he shared "pain of the family, relatives and colleagues of Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, to whom I send my condolences".

Mr Macron continued he "would like to reiterate France's unconditional support" to those who report from frontlines.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna called the journalist’s death “deeply shocking.”

“France demands that a transparent inquiry be launched as soon as possible to shed full light on the circumstances of this tragedy,” she added.

BFMTV paid tribute to Mr Leclerc-Imhoff, saying it felt "immense pain" at the news of his death.

The channel added Mr Leclerc-Imhoff had worked for it for six years and was in Ukraine for the second time since the war began on February 24.

"The Altice media group and the editorial staff of BFMTV share the pain of his family and loved ones," a statement read.

"This tragic event reminds us of the dangers faced by all journalists who have been reporting this conflict at the risk of their lives for more than three months now."In an update on Monday, Ukrainian officials said Russian forces had stormed Sievierodonetsk after trying unsuccessfully to encircle the strategic city.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the situation there as “indescribably difficult,” with a relentless Russian artillery barrage destroying critical infrastructure and damaging 90% of the buildings.

The deteriorating conditions raised fears that Sievierodonetsk could become the next Mariupol - a city that saw more than 21,000 deaths during three months under Russian siege before the last Ukrainian fighters surrendered.

