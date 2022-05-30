Play Brightcove video

ITV News Reporter Chloe Keedy reports on the chaotic scenes from Saturday's Champions League final

France's sports minister has blamed fans with fake tickets, or no tickets at all, for the scenes outside Paris's Stade de France at Saturday's Champions League final.

Young locals attempting to force their way in made the situation worse, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra said.

The politician told French radio station RTL that Liverpool Football Club let "its supporters out in the wild", and argued that Real Madrid's approach "contrasted sharply" as the club "[organised] everything from start to finish".

Her comments come as representatives from local authorities, police and final organisers are to meet in the French capital this morning to review events outside the stadium during which Liverpool fans queueing for admission were tear-gassed.

Liverpool supporters who got caught up in the crowd told ITV News what they witnessed

Play Brightcove video

There are also concerted calls for an investigation from British MPs amid condemnation of the way the Premier League club’s supporters were treated.

Oudéa-Castéra's British counterpart Sports Secretary Nadine Dorries has called for UEFA to launch a "formal investigation" to ensure Saturday's events are not repeated.

Comparisons have since been drawn between Saturday's scenes and the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, after Liverpool West Derby MP Ian Byrne spoke out to demand a formal probe and apology from UEFA and the French authorities.

In a letter to Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, he said: "As a Liverpool fan, I was in Paris for the match and I can honestly say that the situation outside the ground was one of the most horrendous experiences of my life – and as a Hillsborough survivor, I do not make this comment lightly.”

Mr Byrne told Sky News that the chaos was caused by “awful policing, awful stewarding” and “mismanagement around the grounds”.

In a tweet, the Hillsborough Survivors Support Alliance said that what happened on Saturday led to increased anxiety and flashbacks for Hillsborough survivors.

Merseyside Police observers described the behaviour of the vast majority of supporters as “exemplary”, while their counterparts from the Paris prefecture said some had “employed strong force” in a bid to get into the stadium.

Liverpool, who lost 1-0 to Real Madrid, said they had “officially requested a formal investigation into the causes of these unacceptable issues”, while CEO Billy Hogan told LFCTV the treatment of fans was “absolutely unacceptable” and that “people’s safety was put at risk”.Uefa said invalid tickets were to blame for the chaos outside the stadium.

In a statement on Saturday, Uefa said the turnstiles became blocked by thousands of fans who purchased fake tickets which did not work in the turnstiles.

"As numbers outside the stadium continued to build up after kick off, the police dispersed them with tear gas and forced them away from the stadium," the statement read. It continued: "Uefa is sympathetic to those affected by these events and will further review these matters urgently together with the French police and authorities, and with the French Football Federation."

Even the friends and families of the players were caught out by fake tickets that were acquired through the club.

Fans climb on the fence in front of the Stade de France prior to the Champions League final. Credit: AP

The issues started hours before the game, as tens of thousands of Liverpool fans were funnelled underneath a bridge close to the stadium, where they waited for hours in long queues.

Footage on social media appeared to show people climbing over barriers as crowds built up, and the kick-off was delayed by more than 30 minutes.

Police carrying shields and riot gear moved into the area shortly after 8pm and began using tear gas. Tensions outside the stadium were reportedly then driven by young Parisians, causing ticket gates to be shut.

Bottles were thrown at officers who responded with tear gas while supporters argued with ticket officials on the other side of the fence after being refused entry.

Beyond the gates some people, a few wearing Liverpool shirts, were taken away. Those with tickets were later let into the stadium well after the match began.

Similar scenes also took place at the fan zone in the Cours de Vincennes area in the south east of the city. Police said 68 people were arrested and a nearby pub of 500 football fans was evacuated.

Police and stewards block one of the entrances to the Stade de France prior to the Champions League final Credit: AP

A statement from Prefecture de Police, the Parisian police force, said queues formed after fans arrived without tickets.

Uefa said the delay was caused by the late arrival of Liverpool fans, but the club said that was “totally inaccurate”.

A Merseyside Police spokesperson said: “Can only describe it as the worst European match I’ve ever worked or experienced.

“I thought the behaviour of the fans at the turnstiles was exemplary in shocking circumstances. You were not late 100%.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know