Harry Styles has announced he will be donating $1million from his up coming US tour to a gun safety organisation in the wake of the Texas school shooting, which claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults.

The 28-year-old star's pledge to non-profit organisation Everytown - which supports gun control and gun violence prevention in the US - follows the Uvalde school shooting last week.

Eighteen-year-old gunman, Salvador Ramos opened fire at Robb Elementary School after barricading himself into a classroom. Law enforcement officers eventually broke into the classroom and shot him.

Following the incident, an outpouring of grief has been felt across the state and the whole country, with politicians, teachers, celebrities and the sports world reacting to the tragedy.

Writing on Twitter, the former One Direction singer wrote on Instagram: "Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at the latest in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

“On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts, and sharing their suggested action items."

The United States Justice Department is now investigating the police response to the school shooting in Texas, which is the deadliest in history.

It comes after police admitted it was "the wrong decision" for officers to wait outside a classroom for nearly an hour before they entered and killed the gunman.

