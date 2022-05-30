Johnny Depp appeared on stage alongside Jeff Beck for the second night in a row, this time at the Royal Albert Hall, amid his ongoing US legal battle.

Concert-goers had expressed hope the actor may appear at the Royal Albert Hall in west London after performing with Beck at Sheffield City Hall on Sunday.

In Sheffield, they reportedly performed their cover of the John Lennon song Isolation, which they previously released in 2020.

Clips of them playing together were circulated on social media on Monday.

Fans cheered and yelled as Johnny Depp took to the stage for the second night in a row in London - ITV News' Rishi Davda was at the Royal Albert Hall

Play Brightcove video

Depp’s appearance in the UK has surprised many as he awaits a verdict in his multimillion-dollar defamation lawsuit with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor is suing his former partner over a 2018 article she wrote in the Washington Post, titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”

The article does not mention Depp by name, yet his lawyers say it falsely implies he physically and sexually abused the Aquaman actress while they were together.

Unscripted - Listen to the latest episode of our entertainment podcast

On Friday, both sides gave their closing statements, urging jurors to consider other victims of domestic abuse.

The jury is now deliberating on the case, which began on April 11 and involved six weeks of evidence.