Tory rebellion builds momentum as second former minister urges PM to quit

Boris Johnson's role as UK prime minister is hanging in the balance after a second former minister urged him to quit after viewing the damning Sue Gray report into Downing Street parties.

Conservative former minister Jeremy Wright wrote in a statement on his website that he believes that "for the good of this and future Governments, the prime minister should resign".

He said the Partygate scandal had caused "real and lasting damage to the reputation not just of this government but to the institutions and authority of government more generally".

The former attorney general's statement was followed swiftly by Elliot Colburn, who became the MP for Carshalton and Wallington in 2019.

It comes after former health minister Steve Brine and Anne Marie Morris both called for the prime minister to quit over the weekend.

More than 20 Tory MPs have now called on Mr Johnson to quit, however it takes 54 of them to demand a vote of no confidence in order for one to be triggered.

There was a flurry of Tories urging Mr Johnson to quit after Ms Gray's report into Partygate condemned widespread rule breaking on Downing Street and blamed a "failure of leadership" in No10 for the party culture there.

Eyebrows were raised when more moderate Tories, not often regarded as rebels, added their names to the growing list.

John Baron and David Simmonds are considered in that group, as is Tory MP Paul Holmes who quit as Home Secretary Priti Patel's parliamentary aide on Friday over the "toxic culture" in No 10 uncovered by Ms Gray.

Which Tories are publicly calling on Boris Johnson to quit?

Roger Gale

Mark Harper

Steve Baker

Peter Aldous

Will Wragg

Julian Sturdy

John Baron

David Simmonds

Nigel Mills

Craig Whittaker

Neil Hudson

David Davis

Aaron Bell

Tobias Ellwood

Caroline Nokes

Tim Loughton

Anthony Mangnall

Nick Gibb

Stephen Hammond

Sir Bob Neil

Anne Marie Morris (who, after having the Tory whip restored, has resubmitted her letter)

Steve Brine

Alicia Kearns

Jeremy Wright

What is the process for backbench Tories to remove their leader?

Tory MPs are able to force a vote of no confidence in their leader if they won't resign.

To do so requires 15% of the parliamentary party to submit letters of no confidence to the 1922 Committee, which is effectively a HR department for backbenchers.

It would take 54 letters of no confidence to trigger a secret ballot, with a simple majority required for either side to win.

If more than 50% of Tory MPs vote to remove him, he will lose his role of party leader and be barred from competing in the forthcoming leadership election.

If the leader wins over half the votes, then they remain party leader and are given a year's immunity from any further confidence votes.

If a party leader loses a confidence vote then MPs from across the party can be nominated as potential replacements.

The 1922 Committee will determine how many nominations an MP will require to appear on the ballot.

If more than two qualify then MPs will vote on their preference, leaving two final candidates who must then appeal to party members for votes before being elected leader.