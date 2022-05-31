Boris Johnson's former business secretary, Andrea Leadsom, has accused the prime minister of "unacceptable failings of leadership that cannot be tolerated" as she appeared to urge her Tory colleagues to consider his future.

Ms Leadsom wrote a letter to her South Northamptonshire constituents, telling them it had become "painfully clear" to her after reading Sue Gray's Partygate report that it was "the responsibility of the prime minister" to have stopped severe rule-breaking on Downing Street during the pandemic.

She ended the letter by encouraging other Tory backbenchers to "decide individually on what is the right course of action that will restore confidence in our government".

The attack from the former minister is perhaps the most significant for the prime minister so far because despite being moved out the Cabinet in 2020, she's considered an ally of Mr Johnson from the Brexit-supporting wing of the party.

Ms Leadsom did not call for Mr Johnson to resign and it is unclear whether she has submitted a letter of no confidence in the prime minister - but there is a growing list of backbench Tories who have.

Andrew Bridgen, another former ally of Mr Johnson, submitted a letter of no confidence on Monday afternoon, following Elliot Colburn who did so earlier in the day.

Mr Colburn, the MP for Carshalton and Wallington, is among a group of other Tories from the 2019 intake who have called for the prime minister's resignation.

Again, this is significantly damaging for a PM who only less than three years ago helped them get elected to Parliament for the first time.

It appears 2019 MPs Mr Colburn, Aaron Bell, David Simmonds and Nickie Aiken have now decided the best way for them to retain their seat in the next general election would be to have someone else lead them.

More than 20 Tory MPs have now called on Mr Johnson to quit, however it takes 54 of them to demand a vote of no confidence in order for one to be triggered.

There was a flurry of Tories urging Mr Johnson to quit after Ms Gray's report into Partygate condemned widespread rule breaking on Downing Street and blamed a "failure of leadership" in No10 for the party culture there.

Which Tories are publicly calling on Boris Johnson to quit?

All Tories on the below list have publicly called on Mr Johnson to resign but they may not have submitted letters of no confidence, formally demanding a vote on his leadership.

Roger Gale

Mark Harper

Steve Baker

Peter Aldous

Will Wragg

Julian Sturdy

John Baron

David Simmonds

Nigel Mills

Craig Whittaker

Neil Hudson

David Davis

Karen Bradley

Angela Richardson

Aaron Bell

Tobias Ellwood

Caroline Nokes

Tim Loughton

Gary Streeter

Anthony Mangnall

Nick Gibb

Stephen Hammond

Sir Bob Neil

Andrew Mitchell

Anne Marie Morris (who, after having the Tory whip restored, has resubmitted her letter)

Steve Brine

Alicia Kearns

Jeremy Wright

Elliot Colburn

Andrew Bridgen

It's possible and perhaps likely that some Tories have submitted letters of no confidence but not publicly revealed it.

What is the process for backbench Tories to remove their leader?

Tory MPs are able to force a vote of no confidence in their leader if they won't resign.

To do so requires 15% of the parliamentary party to submit letters of no confidence to the 1922 Committee, which is effectively a HR department for backbenchers.

It would take 54 letters of no confidence to trigger a secret ballot, with a simple majority required for either side to win.

If more than 50% of Tory MPs vote to remove him, he will lose his role of party leader and be barred from competing in the forthcoming leadership election.

If the leader wins over half the votes, then they remain party leader and are given a year's immunity from any further confidence votes.

If a party leader loses a confidence vote then they will be banned from standing in the forthcoming contest and MPs from across the party can be nominated as potential replacements.

The 1922 Committee will determine how many nominations an MP will require to appear on the ballot.

If more than two qualify then MPs will vote on their preference, leaving two final candidates who must then appeal to party members for votes before being elected leader.