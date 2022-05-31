Harry and Meghan will stick to the script during the Queen’s jubilee

Prince Harry and Meghan‘s appearances will be strictly limited when they arrive in the UK to avoid overshadowing the Queen’s jubilee.

After a turbulent couple of years since the Sussexes left as working royals and relocated to California, their arrival this week for the Queen’s national celebrations was a cause of great concern for royal aides.

So the couple will fly into Harry’s home country with their two children - but without any of their senior staff.

They are leaving the most trusted members of their team in the United States and will travel with just a limited number of security personnel.

When here, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to “keep it simple”, ITV News was told by those with knowledge of their travel plans. They will stay at Frogmore Cottage - their home near Windsor Castle.

The Sussexes are expected at the service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday - and at some of the other key events over the weekend like the pop concert in front of Buckingham Palace.

But they have agreed not to have their own programme of engagements whilst in the UK to avoid overshadowing the main jubilee celebrations for the Queen’s historic 70 year reign.

Royal aides are hoping the Sussexes will to stick to the script during their visit here and not go off piste.

The Queen and members of the royal family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace watch a 2019 flypast. Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

Buckingham Palace already announced that Harry and Meghan would not be joining the Queen on the main balcony after the Trooping the Colour parade on Thursday.

The Queen decided only working members of the firm - like Charles and Camilla, William and Kate, and Edward and Sophie could accompany her for that balcony moment.

In April, Meghan returned to the UK for the first time since her explosive television interview with Oprah Winfrey in which she alleged some members of the Royal Family had been racist.

The Duchess of Sussex saw the Queen in Windsor on a private visit with Harry when they were both on their way to the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

But Meghan has not carried out any public engagements in the UK since she and Harry left for California in March 2020.

The Duke and Duchess are travelling with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Archie was born in the UK but has not been here since his parents moved to Canada in December 2019.

Lilibet has never been to Britain and has met neither her grandfather, Prince Charles, nor her great-grandmother, the Queen.

Harry and Meghan came to a financial agreement with the Crown Estate and pay rent on their Frogmore property in order to keep it as their official UK residence.