The UK will begin sending illegal immigrants to Rwanda from next month, the Home Office has said, with the first flight expected to depart on June 14.

The plan for sending migrants 4,376 miles to Rwanda has been met with widespread criticism, with some charities questioning the country's human rights record, but the Home Office says those who arrive there will be able to "rebuild their lives in safety".

The first migrants due to be sent their have received formal removal directions from the Home Office, the department confirmed in a statement.

"People who have taken dangerous, unnecessary, and illegal journeys, including crossing the Channel, are among those being relocated there," the Home Office said.

The government described the move as the "final administrative step" in its partnership with the east African nation, whereby people who are deemed to have entered the UK illegally will be encouraged to rebuild their lives thousands of miles away.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: "Our world-leading partnership with Rwanda is a key part of our strategy to overhaul the broken asylum system and break the evil people-smugglers' business model.

"Today's announcement is another critical step towards delivering that partnership and, while we know attempts will now be made to frustrate the process and delay removals, I will not be deterred and remain fully committed to delivering what the British public expect."