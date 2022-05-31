Queen returns to Windsor Castle ready to join Jubilee celebrations

The Queen has returned to Windsor Castle ready to join the nation’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations to mark her 70 years on the throne.

The monarch had travelled to her Scottish sanctuary, Balmoral, on Thursday for a short break in order to pace herself ahead of the busy four-day weekend of festivities.

Buckingham Palace said the 96-year-old head of state arrived back at her Berkshire royal residence on Tuesday, two days before the Jubilee weekend gets under way.

More to follow...