With events planned across the extended Jubilee bank holiday, thankfully the weather should start to turn mostly dry and increasingly warn over the next few days.

There is, however, still a continued chance of showers.

As people up and down the country look forward to a bank holiday Thursday and Friday ahead of the weekend, showers on Wednesday night will quickly die out.

Expect long clear spells and things to become rather chilly tonight. Areas of fog are likely to develop across parts of eastern England overnight and locally elsewhere.

Well-wishers are already camping out on The Mall for the best spots to view the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Credit: PA

To begin the celebrations on Thursday, there will be cloud and the odd outbreak of rain moving gradually east across Northern Ireland. Things are brighter elsewhere, however, with sunny spells and warm sunshine.

A few isolated showers may develop across Scotland come Thursday afternoon.

Into Friday, and the second bank holiday, the west will see showers but things are drier in the east.

The weekend will be fine and dry in the north, but cloudier in the south with some heavy showers.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...