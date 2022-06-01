Harry and Meghan to be at Queen's birthday parade but Andrew will not

Prince Harry and Meghan will join the Royal Family at the first event of the long bank holiday weekend to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee but Prince Andrew will not show his face.

The Queen, meanwhile, will take the salute from her Armed Forces at Buckingham Palace and will not travel to Horse Guards Parade at all for the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

It means her son, Prince Charles, as Heir to the Throne, will deputise for his mother.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who arrived in the UK from California on Wednesday, will be with the rest of Harry’s family in Horse Guards Parade but they will not – as Buckingham Palace announced last month – appear on the balcony alongside the Queen.

Prince Andrew will take no part in the historic military parade, which is held every year to mark the Sovereign’s birthday.

The Duke of York, who recently settled the sex assault with his accuser, is likely to appear at very few of the official public events this week.

He is expected at the service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral but at little else.

Harry and Meghan will have a prime vantage point with other royals from the Duke of Wellington’s former office, overlooking Horse Guards Parade, as they watch Charles inspect the guardsmen and officers and take their salute on Thursday.

After the ceremony has finished, the Queen will acknowledge the salute of the returning Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment from Buckingham Palace’s balcony.

She will be with her cousin the Duke of Kent, who is Colonel of the Scots Guards.

The Queen will reappear for a second balcony appearance with working members of her family to watch the traditional fly-past of military aircraft.

On the balcony with her will be Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Kate with their children, Prince Edward and Sophie and their children.

Also with the Queen will be some of her cousins who still carry out royal duties on her behalf.

It’s the justification royal aides gave for not having the Sussexes or Prince Andrew, who quit as working royals for very different reasons, on the balcony for the traditional photocall moment.

Harry and Meghan are expected to join the royal congregation for Friday’s service of thanksgiving for the Queen’s 70-year reign at St Paul’s Cathedral.

They will also be introducing their daughter, Lilibet, to the Queen for the first time.

Lilibet, who has never been to the UK before, was named in honour of the Queen as it’s the nickname she had when she was little.

Three-year-old Archie was born in the UK but has not been here since December 2019.

There are rumours the Sussexes will have Lilibet christened with the monarch present while they are staying in Windsor.

The Prince of Wales, who normally takes part in the Trooping ceremony on horseback in his role as Colonel of the Welsh Guards, will take the salute and inspect the troops of the Household Division on the Queen’s behalf.

Charles will be joined by the Duke of Cambridge who is the Colonel of the Irish Guards and the Princess Royal, Colonel of The Blues and Royals.

Members of the royal family who will travel to Trooping in the traditional carriage procession from Buckingham Palace include the Duchess of Cornwall, Duchess of Cambridge, Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Queen;’s cousins, and Princess Anne’s husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence will also arrive at Horse Guards Parade in a horse-drawn carriage.