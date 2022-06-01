Johnny Depp wins defamation case against former wife Amber Heard

Johnny Depp has won his multimillion-dollar US lawsuit against former wife Amber Heard after a jury ruled her 2018 article in the Washington Post was defamatory.

Depp was awarded compensatory damages of $10 million (£8 million) and a further $5 million (£4 million) in punitive damages.The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor sued his former partner over an article she wrote, titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”

The article does not mention Depp by name, yet his lawyers say it falsely implies he physically and sexually abused the Aquaman actress while they were together.

In all, Heard has testified about more than a dozen episodes of physical and sexual assault that she said Depp inflicted on her. Depp has denied ever hurting Heard and pointed to several instances of her abusing him.

More follows...

