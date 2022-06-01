Long Covid cases in UK rise to record high of 2 million, new figures estimate

A record two million people in the UK are estimated to be suffering from long Covid, according to new figures.

Of the two million, 1.4 million said they first had Covid-19 - or suspected they had the virus - at least 12 weeks previously, while 826,000 first had the virus at least a year earlier.

A further 376,000 said they first had Covid-19 at least two years previously.

The figures, from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), are based on self-reported long Covid from a representative sample of people in private households in the four weeks to May 1 2022.

Post-Covid-19 syndrome is defined as signs and symptoms that develop during or after an infection of Covid-19, continue for more than 12 weeks, and are not explained by an alternative diagnosis.

Long Covid is estimated to be adversely affecting the day-to-day activities of 1.4 million people – around seven in 10 of those with self-reported long Covid – with 398,000 saying their ability to undertake day-to-day activities has been “limited a lot”, the ONS found.

Fatigue continues to be the most common symptom (experienced by 55% of those with self-reported long Covid), followed by shortness of breath (32%), a cough (23%) and muscle ache (23%).

What is long Covid?

The long term symptoms can have a profound effect on sufferers' lives.

Long Covid describes a range of symptoms that persist for more than four weeks after being infected with the virus. Symptoms vary but include fatigue, muscle pain and difficulty concentrating, or "brain fog".

From the latest figures, based on self-reporting from a representative sample of people in private households, fatigue continues to be the most common symptom - experienced by 51%.

Loss of smell was the second most common (37%), followed by shortness of breath (36%) and difficulty concentrating (28%).

Other symptoms that have been linked to long Covid include "brain fog", a lack of concentration, mental health problems and even hair loss among some "long haulers". Though there is ongoing research into the condition, one thing medical experts and scientists agree upon is there remains a lot of unknowns even more than two years into the pandemic.