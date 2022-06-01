Queen to lead lighting of the principal Jubilee beacon in special ceremony

The Queen is to lead the lighting of the principal Jubilee beacon in a special ceremony at Windsor Castle on Thursday evening.

The new engagement, added to the Queen’s jubilee diary, will see the monarch symbolically touch the Commonwealth Globe of Nations, created for the Beacons projects, in the castle Quadrangle.

Then, more than 3,000 beacons will be set ablaze across the UK and the Commonwealth in tribute to the Queen, with the principal Tree of Trees beacon illuminated outside the Palace.

Millions across the country are gearing up to take to the streets for parties and national commemorations held in in her honour during the special extended bank holiday weekend.

At the age of 96, The Queen is the first British monarch in history to celebrate their Platinum Jubilee.

She returned to her Windsor Castle home with her dogs on Tuesday after a pre-Jubilee break at Balmoral as she paces herself ahead of the four days of festivities. The commemorations kick-start with the traditional Trooping the Colour military spectacle on Thursday, involving more than 1,500 officers and soldiers and 350 horses from the Household Division. But amid her ongoing mobility problems, the Queen’s attendance is only likely to be confirmed on the morning. Royal fans hope to see her appear on the balcony with her family for a special flypast, and possibly even review the troops.

There will be no ceremonial journey to the service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral for the Queen on Friday June 3, and the monarch, if she attends, will use a different entrance rather than scaling the steep steps. And the Queen’s planned visit to Epsom for the Derby on Saturday is off, with members of the royal family attending on her behalf. Saturday is also the first birthday of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter Lilibet.

Royal commentators have speculated the Queen will get to meet her namesake for the first time and possibly attend her christening when Harry and Meghan fly back for the Jubilee. In the evening, the BBC’s Party at the Palace – set on three stages in front of Buckingham Palace – will entertain a live crowd of 22,000 people and a television audience of millions. The line-up includes Diana Ross, Queen + Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Nile Rodgers, Andrea Bocelli, Duran Duran, Bond composer Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow and George Ezra.

Diana Ross, Queen and Adam Lambert are among the acts due to perform in honour of the Queen on Saturday.

Charles and William are preparing to deliver public tributes at the concert to the Queen, who is due to be watching on television from Windsor. On Sunday, millions will gather for patriotic street parties, picnics and barbecues, with more than 85,000 Big Jubilee Lunches being held across the UK. The finale is the Jubilee Pageant through the streets of London, with a cast of 6,000 performers and close to 200 celebrities joining the carnival procession. It is hoped the monarch will make a final appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony to round off the weekend to see Ed Sheeran singing the national anthem with a choir made up of Britain’s “national treasures”.