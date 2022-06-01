Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrated with massive miniature Lego display

Play Brightcove video

The Platinum Jubilee celebrations are coming in all shapes and sizes - including now a miniature display of the royal family and the landmarks most associated with them.

The team at Legoland Windsor spent 282 hours on the build and used more than 18,000 individual bricks.

It includes a Lego replica of the Queen which took 15 hours to build.

The Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children also feature in the exhibit, as well as a Red Arrows flyover and a street party in front of Windsor Castle.

Model Maker Paula Young places a Lego replica of Queen Elizabeth II. Credit: PA

Chief model maker Paula Laughton said the team had "pulled out all the stops" to mark the Jubilee.

The display includes a miniature version of the famous Buckingham Palace balcony complete with the Queen and members of her family waving to the crowds below. There's also a scene of the monarch in a bright yellow dress and hat in a motorised car heading up The Mall, which is decked out in flags.

The Red Arrows have also been created in Lego, with nine planes, which were built by one model maker over 33 hours, flying down The Mall towards Buckingham Palace.