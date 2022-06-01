Ukrainian footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko has welcomed a move by Scottish fans to show solidarity with his country following Russia's invasion, by singing the Ukrainian nation anthem before their play-off semi-final on Wednesday night.

"We have to be together, we have to fight Russian aggression, we have to defeat that evil,” he said. "So this is an amazing, amazing initiative."

Language learning app Duolingo, backed by the Scottish Football Supporters Association, has created a phonetic version of the 'Shche ne vmerla Ukrainy i slava, i volia' and encouraged all fans to join in the rendition before kick-off.

Zinchenko, who plays for Manchester City, added: "A lot of countries maybe don’t understand that today is Ukraine, tomorrow could be you. So that’s why we need to be united and defeat this Russian aggression all together."

In a blog on the Scottish Football Supporters Association, the group said: "While there can only be one winner on Wednesday night, the fact that Ukraine will line up and sing their national anthem – backed by thousands of Scottish supporters – will be enough of a show of unity to remind Russia and Putin that they are the real enemy.

"Their national anthem will get encouragement in a way that is seldom seen in football and probably never before at Hampden."

Hampden Park is where Scotland will take on Ukraine on Wednesday night - a win would secure a match with Wales for a spot at the World Cup in November.

The match is Ukraine's first since Russia invaded in February.

It was delayed weeks after Vladimir Putin launched his attack, to give Ukraine's national team a chance to qualify for the Qatar finals.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...