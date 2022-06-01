Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor and Disney have condemned the "horrendous" online racist abuse Obi-Wan Kenobi actor Moses Ingram has received since the Disney+ show has aired.

Ms Ingram shared examples of the racist abuse she had endured since the show began on an Instagram video on Tuesday.

In a video message shared on the official Star Wars Twitter account, Ewan McGregor, who plays the Jedi master in the new series, said the racism his co-star had been subjected to "broke his heart".

The franchise also spoke out about the abuse directed at Ms Ingram.

The message on Star Wars Twitter account condemning the racist messages read: “We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and excited for Reva’s story to unfold. If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist.”

The franchise added: “There are more than 20 million sentient species in the Star Wars galaxy, don’t choose to be a racist.”

In the Instagram video revealing the racist messages sent to her, Ms Ingram said there was "nothing anybody can do to stop this hate".

She continued: “I question my purpose in even being here in front of you saying that this is happening. I don’t really know.”

“The thing that bothers me is this feeling inside of myself, that no one has told me, but this feeling that I have to shut up and take it, that I have to grin and bear it. And I’m not built like that. So, I wanted to come on and say thank you to the people who show up for me in the comments and the places that I’m not going to put myself."

Joel Edgerton, left, and Moses Ingram in a scene from Obi-Wan Kenobi. Credit: AP

Mr McGregor said he "stands with Moses" in a response on Twitter in which he condemned the racist abuse aimed at his co-star.

“It seems that some of the fan base has decided to attack Moses Ingram online and send her the most horrendous, racist (messages). I heard some of them this morning, and it just broke my heart,” he said.

“Moses is a brilliant actor. She is a brilliant woman. And she is absolutely amazing in this series. She brings so much to the series, she brings so much to the franchise. And it just sickened me to my stomach that this had been happening,” he continued.

“I just want to say, as the lead actor in the series, as the executive producer on the series, that we stand with Moses. We love Moses. And if you’re sending her bullying messages, you’re no Star Wars fan in my mind. There’s no place for racism in this world. And I totally stand with Moses.”

Ms Ingram stars in the new six-part television series as the Third Sister, Reva Sevander, who is ordered by Darth Vader to find Kenobi.

