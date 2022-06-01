Ukraine has won 3-1 against Scotland in their World Cup play-off semi-final at Hampden Park.

The game was Ukraine's first competitive game since the Russian invasion in February and was initially scheduled for February.Before the match, Scottish fans joined in singing the Ukrainian national anthem in a sign of solidarity.

Ukraine will face Wales in Cardiff on Sunday for a place in the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Whoever comes out on top will be in the group stages with England, Iran and the United States when the contest is held in Qatar later this year.

The Ukraine players walked onto the pitch with the national flag draped around them before they sang an emotionally charged version of their national anthem.

Some of Scotland's national pipers also played the national anthem.

Ukrainian footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko welcomed Scottish fans singing his home country's national anthem.

"We have to be together, we have to fight Russian aggression, we have to defeat that evil,” he said. "So this is an amazing, amazing initiative."

Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko scored the first goal Credit: PA

In a blog on the Scottish Football Supporters Association, the group said: "While there can only be one winner on Wednesday night, the fact that Ukraine will line up and sing their national anthem – backed by thousands of Scottish supporters – will be enough of a show of unity to remind Russia and Putin that they are the real enemy."Much of the run-up to the match has been starkly different to the usual competitiveness of national football games.

Many Ukrainian fans managed to make it to the game Credit: PA

Scotland’s First Minster, speaking after a meeting with Ukrainian MP and leader of the country’s liberal Voice party Kira Rudik, said she would be supporting the country if they make it to Qatar this winter instead of Scotland.Speaking to journalists in the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday, Ms Rudik said the occasion would be an emotional one for Ukrainians.

“I know it’s a big deal, and I know it will be great honour and very important that people will be competing in a fair game,” she said.

“I actually envy everybody involved because of the national anthem, because it is the most emotional part of the match when people are singing it.”

The game has prompted complicated feelings for the Tartan Army, with Steven Carr, the chairman of the charity Dnipro Kids, which supported poor children in the Ukrainian city and helped to bring dozens to Scotland after the invasion, saying it would be “bittersweet” if Scotland were to advance.