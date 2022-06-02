Four killed and multiple injured in shooting at Oklahoma hospital

Four people have been killed and multiple others have been injured at a medical building on a hospital campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma, by a gunman carrying a rifle and a handgun.

The killings are the latest in a series of mass shootings across the United States in recent weeks.

Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish from the Tulsa Police Department said the shooter, who is yet to be identified, was also dead.

It was unclear what prompted the attack at St. Francis Health System, Deputy Chief Dalgleish said.

Police received the report about an active shooter at 4:52pm and arrived at the scene within three minutes, he said.

“I was very happy with what we know so far regarding the response of our officers,” Deputy Chief Dalgleish said.

The length of time it took police officers in Uvalde, Texas, to engage the gunman during last week’s deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School has become a key focus of that investigation.

Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg also said multiple people were wounded and that the medical complex was a “catastrophic scene.” The exact number of wounded was not immediately available.

Police and hospital officials said they were not ready to identify the dead.

