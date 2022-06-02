Harry and Meghan have been pictured for the first time at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle was seen smiling as she watched the Trooping the Colour ceremony from a private room in the Duke of Wellington’s former office. The Queen's great-grandchildren Savannah Phillips and Mia Tindall were pictured with the Duchess.

Meghan playfully shushed the children during the ceremony. Credit: Kelvin/Jim/GoffPhotos.com

Dressed in a wide-brimmed hat and a navy dress, Ms Markle was captured playfully shushing the children as they watched.

The couple were among more than 30 royals who watched Trooping the Colour from the office which overlooks the palace grounds. The group included Camilla, Kate and the Queen’s extended family, including all of her grandchildren.

The couple were also pictured chatting to the Duke of Kent. Credit: Kelvin/Jim/GoffPhotos.com

It is believed to be the first time the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex have met in person since the Sussexes left in 2020 for a new life in America.

The couple's two children Archie and Lilibet, aged three and almost one, have yet to be seen.

Harry was also pictured shushing the children during the ceremony. Credit: Kelvin/Jim/GoffPhotos.com

The Queen limited those who watched the flypast from the balcony to working members of her family, her Cambridge great-grandchildren and two youngest grandchildren – a move she took after “careful consideration”, the Palace said.

It meant there was no place for the Sussexes, who caused a royal crisis when they quit as senior royals, nor her disgraced second son the Duke of York.

Meghan smiling with the Queen's great-grandchildren Credit: Kelvin/Jim/GoffPhotos.com

Andrew, who paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case, was also absent from the mass royal-gathering at Trooping.

Hours later, Buckingham Palace announced that the Duke tested positive for Covid, and would therefore not attend a Jubilee service at St Paul's Cathedral on Friday.

Royal Editor Chris Ship tells Mary Nightingale what you need to know about the future challenges for the royal family and why we'll never see scenes like the Platinum Jubilee parties again