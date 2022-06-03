This is The Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.

In this episode, Chris and Lizzie discuss all things Platinum Jubilee after the Royal family watched the Trooping the Colour flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony.

The pair discuss the Queen being forced to pull out of the thanksgiving service at St Paul's Cathedral on Friday morning.

Plus, they discuss ITV News' interview with the Archbishop Justin Welby who said Prince Andrew is "seeking to make amends" having settled his sexual abuse lawsuit and we must "learn to be a more open and forgiving society".

