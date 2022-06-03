President Biden begs Congress to tighten American gun laws

An emotional President Biden looked into the camera last night and uttered three words that he hopes will break the Congressional paralysis.

"Enough! Enough! Enough!"

This was the president urging Congress to tighten American gun laws. He decided to address the nation in primetime, interrupting all network TV shows, in a belated attempt to show some leadership on the issue.

"Enough, enough, enough," President Joe Biden said as he called for action on gun control

The president has just returned from Uvalde in Texas where he comforted grieving families of the 19 murdered children and the two teachers. A week earlier he had been in Buffalo, New York, performing the same forlorn ritual.

America has been traumatised by a succession of mass shootings. Yet until last night the White House has been passive. The president has been the mourner-in-chief, but not the galvanizer-in-chief.

Joe Biden was acting like a mere observer of events, not a leader who believed he could change the trajectory of the nation.

Now that has changed. Biden says it is time - long past time, in fact - to take some concrete action and save American lives.

This is what he is imploring Congress to do:

Ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines

If that's not achievable, raise from 18 to 21 the age at which an American can purchase AR-15-style semi-automatic guns

Strengthen background checks for those buying weapons

Allow people to sue gun manufacturers, just like smokers can take tobacco companies to court

Adopt new national "red flag" laws that allow police to confiscate guns if parents or teachers warn that a child or student might be a danger to themselves or to others.

In most countries, this would be straightforward, common-sense action after the horrendous shootings we have just witnessed.

In America, any such legislation remains a huge challenge.Yes, there is the prospect of minor tweaks to gun laws, as centrist Senators from both parties engage in a quiet conversation.

But radical reform - stopping the sale of AR-15s, let alone banning hand-guns - is out of reach.

The Second Amendment is too totemic in the minds of Republicans; the idea of surrendering weapons to the authorities is seen by millions of gun-owning citizens as fundamentally un-American.

However, President Biden has finally entered the arena and made his plea. At times last night he was begging senators to do something and urging American voters to demand action.We will see if a weakened and embattled president can make a difference at a time when the nation is deeply divided on almost every issue.

There are reasons to be sceptical. Congress is polarized and paralyzed, especially as we await elections in November.

But if the horror of Uvalde and Buffalo does not force Congress to act, then nothing ever will. And we will be left simply waiting for the next horror to unfold.

