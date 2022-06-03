The Queen will miss the Epsom Derby on Saturday, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

It's the second Platinum Jubilee event in a row the 96-year-old has had to cancel because of ongoing mobility issues.

On Friday, she missed a thanksgiving service to mark her anniversary. The Palace explained she had suffered “discomfort” following a busy first day of festivities, which included a double balcony appearance and a flypast.

The Queen is an avid racing fan.

Speaking to an attendee at a reception after the service, the Duchess of Cambridge said the Queen is "fine" but had found Thursday "very tiring".

The royals had come together with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in honour of the missing monarch.

Harry and Meghan joined the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as nearly 40 royals gathered for the celebration in central London.It was the first time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been on full public view alongside the Windsors since they quit the monarchy for a new life in the US two years ago.

Royal Editor Chris Ship tells Mary Nightingale what you need to know about the future challenges for the royal family

Although the Queen won't attend the Epsom Derby on Friday, the avid horse racing fan is expected to watch it on television at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace said.

The Queen's daughter, Princess Anne, will attend in-person instead. A guard of honour, made of up to 40 of the Queen’s past and present jockeys, is due to line the course.

A number of other events to mark the jubilee are planned for the weekend, including:

Platinum Party at the Palace - Saturday

Platinum Party At The Palace concert will take place at Buckingham Palace, featuring Queen + Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow and George Ezra amongst others.

Platinum Jubilee Pageant - Sunday

The Pageant on Sunday will combine street arts, theatre, music, circus, carnival and costume. The ambitious £15 million pageant is split into four acts: For Queen and Country with a military parade; The Time of Our Lives progressing through seven decades of culture, music and fashion; Let’s Celebrate telling the story of the Queen’s life in 12 chapters with corgi puppets and carnival creations; and the Happy and Glorious musical spectacle.

A grand finale fit for a queen - Sunday

Close to 200 national treasures will take to the stage to serenade the Queen by singing the national anthem at the grand finale of the Platinum Jubilee festivities.

Stars including Sir David Jason, Harry Redknapp, Sir Cliff Richard, Sandie Shaw, Felicity Kendal, Joe Wicks and Holly Willoughby will join Ed Sheeran in a mass rendition of God Save The Queen outside Buckingham Palace at the end of the pageant on Sunday.

The monarch is expected to appear on the balcony – the second of her planned appearances on the famous frontage over the weekend – to bring the national commemorations to a close.