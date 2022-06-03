The royal family has come together with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in honour of the missing Queen's at a thanksgiving service to mark the Monarch's Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen - who has ongoing mobility issues - is is not attending the service in person after suffering “discomfort” following a busy first day of festivities including a double balcony appearance and a beacon lighting.

She is being represented at St Paul's Cathedral by Prince Charles and will watch the service on television from Windsor Castle.

Watch ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship's roundup of the first day of celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Harry and Meghan joined the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as nearly 40 royals gathered for the celebration in central London.

Harry and Meghan arrive at the cathedral to cheers

It was the first time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been on full public view alongside the Windsors since they quit the monarchy for a new life in the US two years ago.

Crowds cheered the pair as they arrived, with the couple smiling and waving at onlookers.

They processed through the nave of the church hand in hand, with Meghan smiling and Harry biting his lip at times.

They were sat in the second row from the front, with Harry next to Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank and Meghan next to Princess Margaret’s daughter Lady Sarah Chatto.

The Sussexes attended the Trooping celebrations at Horse Guards on Thursday, but stayed out of the spotlight inside the Duke of Wellington’s former office with more than 30 members of the family.

Only working members of the royal family appeared on the balcony.

Prince Andrew has been absent from the celebrations after testing positive for Covid-19.

Royal Editor Chris Ship tells Mary Nightingale what you need to know about the future challenges for the royal family and why we'll never see scenes like the Platinum Jubilee parties again:

During Friday's thanksgiving service, tributes will be paid to the Queen’s “70 years of faithful and dedicated service” as 2,000 people including Boris Johnson, Cabinet ministers, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, first ministers of the devolved governments and former prime ministers fill the historic church.

The PM and his wife Carrie Johnson were greeted with loud boos and also cheers as they arrived at St Paul's.

The crowd reacts to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's arrival

Public service is the theme at the heart of the religious event, with 400 people who are recipients of honours, including NHS and key workers who were recognised for their work during the pandemic, invited.

Ahead of delivering the service, the Archbishop of York described the prospect as a “slightly terrifying gig”.

The Most Rev Stephen Cottrell had to step in at the 11th hour after the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev Justin Welby, contracted coronavirus.

He said of the Queen: “I am really sad she is not here because I want to say some personal things to her, thanksgiving for what she has given to our nation, but I am sure she will be watching on the telly.”

Hundreds of people gathered, some wearing Union flag hats and others hanging flags and bunting over the railings on the approach to the cathedral.

