US senator pulls out firearms during gun control hearing

Watch Greg Steube brandish various guns during the hearing

A US senator pulled out several guns as he took part in a debate on gun control via video call on Thursday. A House panel was discussing a package of gun control measures after mass shootings in Texas and New York by assailants who killed 31 people, including 19 children.

During the hearing, Republican Greg Steube brandished various pistols in an effort to argue that the bill's provision banning large-capacity magazines of more than 10 rounds amounted to stopping law-abiding citizens from purchasing guns of their choice. When Representative Sheila Jackson Lee remarked that she hoped one of the guns Steube was holding was not loaded, Steube replied, “I’m in my house, I can do whatever I want with my guns”. It was one of several pointed exchanges during the hearing.